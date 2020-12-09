The daily business briefing: December 9, 2020

Cybersecurity firm FireEye hacked, allegedly by foreign government

Prominent U.S. cybersecurity company FireEye said Tuesday that it had been hacked by a foreign government with "world-class capabilities." FireEye said the hackers stole offensive tools it uses to test the defenses of its customers, which include federal, state, and local governments, and major global corporations. The company's stock dropped by 8 percent in after-hours trading after the breach was disclosed in a public filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The hack was considered the biggest blow to U.S. cybersecurity in years. It was not immediately clear when the breach occurred, but Reuters reported that a person familiar with the situation said FireEye has been resetting passwords in the last two weeks. There was no indication that client data was stolen. [The Associated Press, Reuters]