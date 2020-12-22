The daily business briefing: December 22, 2020

Christmas deliveries delayed by package volume, illness

Millions of gifts are expected to arrive after Christmas as the U.S. Postal Service struggles to contend with several crises at once, The Washington Post reported Monday. The Postal Service has been swamped by unprecedented e-commerce traffic as Americans have shifted more of their holiday shopping online due to the coronavirus pandemic. USPS parcel volume was up by 14 percent as of Dec. 12, compared to last year. At the same time, many postal facilities are shorthanded because nearly 19,000 of the agency's 644,000 workers are sick or in isolation due to the coronavirus, the American Postal Workers Union said. The Postal Service also has faced confusion over a cost-cutting program launched by the postmaster general over the summer, then paused due to court challenges. [The Washington Post]