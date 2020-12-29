The daily business briefing: December 29, 2020

House backs increasing COVID-19 stimulus checks to $2,000

The Democrat-controlled House on Monday voted overwhelmingly in favor of increasing COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, up from the $600 direct payments included in the $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package President Trump signed on Sunday. Trump had urged Congress to boost the amount to $2,000. The measure now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is expected to die. Senate Republicans have opposed the idea of increasing the payments due to concerns about the rising federal budget deficit. Rep. Kevin Bradey (R-Texas) said the proposal had been "hastily dropped on us at the last minute." He added that he worried "that this whopping $463 billion won't do what's needed, stimulate the economy or help workers get back to work." [The New York Times]