The daily business briefing: January 11, 2021

New round of pandemic loan program starts

The federal government is scheduled to reopen a third round of the Paycheck Protection Program this week. In the new phase of the program, the Small Business Administration will provide $284 billion in forgiveable loans intended to help small businesses continue to pay employees as the coronavirus pandemic keeps customers away. The new funding comes with revised rules intended to prevent fraud and abuse, and get the money to the most needy businesses fast. The program will start Monday at small community financial institutions, with loans to first-time borrowers. The program will extend to second-time recipients on Wednesday. The initial focus on small lenders came in response to criticism from lawmakers, who said that minority- and women-owned businesses got less money than they should have in the first two rounds, while big businesses got too much. [The Wall Street Journal]