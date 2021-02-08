The daily business briefing: February 8, 2021

U.S. stocks poised to extend last week's gains

U.S. stock index futures gained early Monday following Wall Street's best week since November. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were up by 0.4 percent several hours before the opening bell. Those of the S&P 500 rose by 0.3 percent. The S&P 500 finished the week at a record high on Friday after five straight days of gains. The Nasdaq also closed at a record high after rising four days out of five. "We are still very much in a bull market at the early stages of an economic recovery that's gaining momentum," Michael Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, said in a Sunday note to clients. "We continue to recommend stocks with the most upside to an improving economic backdrop as the vaccines are distributed and normal activities resume." [CNBC]