The daily business briefing: March 24, 2021

Elon Musk says Tesla will accept payment in bitcoin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that the company would now accept bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles. "You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin," Musk tweeted. He said the option will be available outside the United States within months. Tesla has been one of a growing number of companies that have embraced the surging cryptocurrency recently. The electric-car maker said last month that it had bought $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would move toward accepting it as payment. After Tesla's move, Uber, Twitter, and several other companies weighed in on bitcoin. Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the ride-hailing company had dismissed the possibility of investing in bitcoin, but might accept it as payment. [Reuters]