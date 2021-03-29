The daily business briefing: March 29, 2021

Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated

The Suez Canal Authority said Monday that the massive cargo carrier blocking the waterway had been 80 percent refloated, and that tugboats would try again at the next high tide to free the grounded vessel. "It is good news," said Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority. "We are not finished yet, but it has moved." At least 320 vessels are waiting to pass through from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean or vice versa, costing billions of dollars a day. Engineers have been working to clear the ship, digging the protruding bow out from the bank and vacuuming up sand from the bottom of the canal. They had been hopeful that high spring tides accompanying Sunday's full moon would aid the effort. [The Washington Post, BBC News]