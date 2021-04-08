The daily business briefing: April 8, 2021

Amazon union vote turnout exceeded expectations at 55 percent

Turnout was roughly 55 percent in last month's union election at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, according to the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. The figure was higher than the union previously estimated. A total of 3,215 ballots were cast, but hundreds have been challenged, mostly by Amazon, according to the union. The public part of the vote count could begin Thursday or Friday. If the margin of victory is smaller than the number of contested ballots, the final count will be delayed until challenges are settled. The vote could have far-reaching implications, as it could result in the establishment of Amazon's first unionized warehouse in the U.S. Union advocates say it could address grievances, including a grueling work pace. Amazon says the union isn't necessary. [CNBC]