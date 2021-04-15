The daily business briefing: April 15, 2021

Coinbase stock soars in market debut

Coinbase shares surged in their debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, rising from $381 to as high as $429.54 within minutes to reach a valuation of nearly $100 billion. The stock later eased back a bit, but remained far above its reference price of $250. The cryptocurrency trading platform's strong first day as a publicly traded company was widely seen as a watershed moment in the mainstream acceptance of digital currency. The company lets investors buy and sell bitcoin and about 50 other cryptocurrencies. The start-up has more than 1,000 employees, and 56 million customers in 100 countries. "For both Coinbase and crypto, this is the graduation from the early, nascent days," said Coinbase investor Barry Schuler, managing director of DFJ Growth Fund and the former chairman and chief executive of AOL Time Warner. [The Wall Street Journal]