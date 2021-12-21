Kellogg's workers approve contract, ending 11-week strike

Kellogg's cereal workers voted on Tuesday to ratify a tentative labor contract, ending a strike that began in early October.

The contract covers about 1,400 employees who work at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee and are represented by the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union. In a statement, union President Anthony Shelton said the agreement "makes gains and does not include concessions."

Kellogg said the new contract gives all workers immediate wage increases and cost of living adjustments, as well as a faster and clearer track to higher wages for new hires, CBS News reports. It also preserves health insurance benefits.

In a statement, Kellogg Co. CEO Steve Cahillane said he is "pleased" that an agreement was reached, and the employees will go back to work on Monday. The cereal plants were operated by salaried employees and outside workers during the strike, and President Biden criticized Kellogg after the company said in November it was going to start hiring permanent replacements for the striking workers.