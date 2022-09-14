Showtime streaming service may reportedly be merged with Paramount+

For one streaming service, the show may be over.

Paramount is considering shutting down Showtime's streaming service and moving all of its content to Paramount+, The Wall Street Journal reports.

This would be the latest example of a company consolidating multiple streaming options to better compete against rivals like Netflix and Disney+. Warner Bros. Discovery also announced last month that it will combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming offering in summer 2023. It hasn't been announced whether that service will still be called HBO Max or if it will get a new name.

Showtime's streaming service offers its library of original shows like Yellowjackets for $10.99 a month. Those who subscribe to Showtime via their cable package get access to the streaming service for no additional fee, but it's also available to purchase without cable.

Paramount+, meanwhile, offers content from a variety of Paramount brands including CBS, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon, as well as Paramount+ original streaming content like The Good Fight and numerous Star Trek shows. It was formerly known as CBS All Access, and the premium version costs $9.99 a month. Combining Showtime's programming into Paramount+ could help bulk up the latter service, which has about 43 million subscribers globally compared to about 220 million for Netflix and 152 million for Disney+.

The Journal's report said discussions about merging the two streaming services are still early, but a Paramount Global spokesperson said "we are always exploring options to maximize the value of our content investment by giving consumers access to great Paramount content through an array of services and platforms."