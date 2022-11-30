Airbnb will allow tenants to host their rental apartments

Airbnb said Wednesday that it is partnering up with several landlords to allow tenants to rent out their apartments for short-term stays, reports the Los Angeles Times.

According to Airbnb's blog post, these "Airbnb-friendly apartments" will be available in more than 25 cities, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Diego, Dallas, San Francisco, and Miami.

The biggest U.S. apartment manager, Greystar, "will be adding close to 115 properties to the program and has potential to add more."

Due to the increased price of apartment rents, and rising costs for food and transportation "deepening the cost-of-living crisis in the country," tenants are looking for other ways to boost their income, writes CNBC.

"As the cost of living continues to rise, renters can use the extra income earned by hosting part-time on Airbnb to contribute to their rent, save for a home, or pay for other living expenses," said Airbnb co-founder Nathan Blecharzyck in Reuters.

Airbnb will also be offering a calculator on their website to show how much money a tenant can potentially make per month.