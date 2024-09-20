Boar's Head plant closure leaves another small town looking for answers

The Jarratt, Virginia, plant has been shuttered indefinitely after a listeria outbreak

The entrance to the now-shuttered Boar&#039;s Head plant in Jarratt, Virginia.
The entrance to the now-shuttered Boar's Head plant in Jarratt, Virginia
(Image credit: Steve Helber/AP Photo)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Deli meat manufacturer Boar's Head has announced it is indefinitely closing its Jarratt, Virginia, plant after a listeria outbreak that killed nine people in 18 states. However, the closure of this plant has now left the small town of under 1,000 people searching for their next move — and it may not be easy to find.

The plant itself had not been operational since July as a result of the outbreak, and it "pains us to impact the livelihoods of hundreds of hard-working employees," Boar's Head said in a statement. The company will "work to assist each of our employees in the transition process." But it seems the closure has invariably affected the small town — a story that has been seen across the country.

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

