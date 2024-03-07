'The Great Resignation has given way to the Big Stay'

'The Great Resignation is now the Big Stay'

Jonathan Levin at Bloomberg

"The Great Resignation is in the rear-view mirror," says Jonathan Levin. The rate at which workers are quitting their jobs has fallen below pre-pandemic levels. This could be a good sign, indicating workers "have no reason to shop around" because wages have grown. Or it could be a troubling indication that the "labor market isn't all sunshine and roses." Either way, this could ease fears that "overly tight labor markets and too-hot wage growth" will supercharge inflation again.

'Trump needs Haley voters to win back the White House'

Marc A. Thiessen in The Washington Post

President Joe Biden is "deeply vulnerable," but former President Donald Trump is "almost as unpopular," says Marc A. Thiessen. "Trump's hardcore MAGA base is firmly behind him," but many non-MAGA Republicans and independents really dislike him. Now that Nikki Haley has dropped out, Trump must woo her supporters, whom he has dismissed as "RINOs." If he fails to win over Haley backers and other "Not Trump Again" voters, "it could cost him the White House."

'The school issues we're battling over aren't the ones that matter'

Nicholas Kristof in The New York Times

Republicans argue American schools are plagued with "woke" teachers, says Nicholas Kristof. But the GOP is "the party of child poverty," an obstacle to learning. The left got "in the way of education," too, by backing excessive pandemic school closures that "caused a huge educational setback." The real problem is too many students just aren't getting "the education they need." Instead of "screaming at one another" about banning books, adults should come together on reforms for kids' sake.

'Dear government: Stop trying to make TikTok bans happen'

Elizabeth Nolan Brown at Reason

"Politicians won't stop trying to make a TikTok ban happen," says Elizabeth Nolan Brown. Former President Donald Trump tried it due to the social-media app's China ties. So did Montana's legislature. "Courts said no." House and Senate lawmakers proposed two bills that went nowhere, and now the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party is introducing another. Choking off "a popular media platform based on vague allegations of wrongdoing" offends "the First Amendment and due process."

