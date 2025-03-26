Rachel Reeves' spring statement: can things only get worse?

Chancellor forced to announce further £500 million cuts to benefits and welfare after OBR rejected Treasury estimates of savings and halved growth forecast

Photo composite illustration of Rachel Reeves, HM Treasury, economic charts and British currency
The chancellor promised not to raise taxes again or break her fiscal rules, leaving her with only one option: billions of cuts to public spending
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By
published

Rachel Reeves has blamed a global economy that "has become more uncertain" for the fact that the 2025 growth estimate for the UK has been halved to 1% from 2%.

In a Spring Statement "that was a bit boring", according to Sky News' economic correspondent Rob Powell, "as most of the policy changes" had been "extensively punted out beforehand", the chancellor confirmed she has been forced to make an additional £14 billion of savings to hit her borrowing rules.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

