Why are stocks in 'correction' and not a bear market?

Investors still hope for a 'flip' in Trump's trade policies

Red Line Chart Descending on Beige Background
Three bear markets within a decade would be an 'extremely rare occurrence'
(Image credit: MirageC / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

President Donald Trump's tariff-driven trade wars are taking a toll on stocks. The S&P has fallen more than 10% from its recent high, into what is known as "correction" territory. Is a bear market next?

Corrections are "relatively rare yet symbolically worrisome milestones for the markets," said The New York Times. The S&P isn't the only index taking a beating: Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 have also fallen into correction territory. The turmoil is a "reflection of the uncertainty surrounding Trump's policies" and worries that consumers and businesses are pulling back, "driving the economy into a downturn." That's a surprising turn for a president who once "continually took credit for a booming stock market," said the Times.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸