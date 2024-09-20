Oxford Street: a return to former glories?

Sadiq Khan hopes to restore the fortunes of the famous London shopping street but is pedestrianisation the way forward?

Oxford Street
In recent years Oxford Street has been 'blighted' by 'gaudy US candy shops, vape vendors and empty store fronts'
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
By
published

The London mayor said "urgent action" is needed to regenerate Oxford Street as he announced a new plan for the West End's famous high street.

Oxford Street was "once the jewel in the crown" of Britain's retail sector, said Sadiq Khan, and he is resurrecting a previously rejected plan to pedestrianise part of the street.



Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK 

