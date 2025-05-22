The Japanese salarymen with a side hustle as cheerleaders
'Suited and booted' Cheer Re-Man's cheer squad are 'injecting high-flying excitement' into Japan's business world
Think of cheerleaders, and the usual image that springs to mind is that of pom-pom-wielding young women pulling off acrobatic flips and spins in colourful costumes.
However, in Japan, an entirely new demographic is entering the female-dominated ranks of cheerleading: male office workers. During the week, the members of Cheer Re-Man are "quintessential" Japanese salarymen, said Reuters, squeezing onto "crowded trains" to work behind a desk – but come the weekend, they transform into something quite different.
'Eye-popping' performances
Formed in 2023, Cheer Re-Man's – a hybrid of "cheerleading" and "salaryman" – is made up of alumni from the elite Waseda University's male cheerleading squad. From Monday to Friday, they work in sectors like real estate sales and marketing and they "balance their professional lives" with a "passion for cheerleading".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
For rehearsals, the group "borrows half the gym" from a female college cheerleading team "in exchange for biscuits". The ethos of the group is "all about spreading cheer", spending their weekends at shopping malls and other venues to entertain and inspire crowds with "eye-popping" acrobatic performances.
They "find joy" in cheerleading, said the South China Morning Post, and thanks to their thrilling performances, they're "injecting some high-flying excitement into Japan's typically buttoned-down" business world.
If you think you recognise them it could be from this year's "Britain's Got Talent" series, where the "suave bunch" were "suited and booted" for their "truly gravity-defying performance", said ITV. They came third in their semi-final.
Chasing their dreams
Japanese sporting culture has its own "cheer" tradition, in the form of the mostly-male "leadership sections" who dress in military-style uniforms to lead fans in chants, "bang taiko drums and thrust their fists in rigid, martial moves", said AFP. But "American-style" cheerleading has been heavily female-dominated.
"If we, Japanese salarymen, can do what we're passionate about, then everyone else can keep chasing their dreams too," squad member Soichiro Kakimoto, a 23-year-old who works in software development, told Reuters. "On weekdays, I use my brain and on weekends, I use my body", so "even if one isn't well, the other might be, and that's contributing to my overall mental health".
A 61-year-old housewife called Yasuko Yamaki, became a fan after hearing about the group on social media. "In Japan, we're all going through a lot," she said, but watching them "putting in so much without giving up makes me cry". "It's so inspirational."
Although the Cheer Re-Man's cheer squad is a hobby for its members, the "unusual sight" of these Japanese "corporate warriors being launched seven metres into the air" has earned them at least one paid gig: advertising the Uniqlo suits they wear for their performances.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Is a River Alive? – a 'powerful synthesis of literature, activism and ethics'
The Week Recommends Robert Macfarlane's latest book centres on his journeys to four river systems around the world
-
Good One: an 'intensely compelling' coming-of-age tale
The Week Recommends India Donaldson's 'quietly devastating' debut feature about a teenage girl's life-changing camping trip
-
The politics of punctuation
In the Spotlight Semicolons get the silent treatment; AI makes a dash for dominance
-
What went wrong at Nissan?
In the Spotlight And will a merger with Honda make the difference?
-
Biden expected to block Japanese bid for US Steel
Speed Read The president is blocking the $14 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, citing national security concerns
-
The government's growing concern over a potential US Steel takeover
In the Spotlight Japan's largest steelmaker, Nippon Steel, is attempting to buy the company
-
Canadian takeover bid for Japan's 7-Eleven could change how the Asian country does business
In the Spotlight Would a foreign company upend konbini culture?
-
Why are global stock markets plunging?
Today's Big Question Europe, Asia and Wall Street have all suffered big falls after US economy data spooked investors
-
The precipitous fall of the Japanese yen
Under the Radar The Yen recently below 160 to the dollar, its lowest value in more than 30 years
-
Japan is no longer the world's third-biggest economy despite its stock market peaking
Talking Points The country was overtaken by Germany after unexpectedly entering a recession
-
Inflation vs. deflation: which is worse for national economies?
Today's Big Question Lower prices may be good news for households but prolonged deflation is ‘terrible for the economy’