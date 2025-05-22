The Japanese salarymen with a side hustle as cheerleaders

'Suited and booted' Cheer Re-Man's cheer squad are 'injecting high-flying excitement' into Japan's business world

A Japanese businessman jumping into the air
'If we, Japanese salarymen, can do what we're passionate about, then everyone else can keep chasing their dreams too'
By
published

Think of cheerleaders, and the usual image that springs to mind is that of pom-pom-wielding young women pulling off acrobatic flips and spins in colourful costumes.

However, in Japan, an entirely new demographic is entering the female-dominated ranks of cheerleading: male office workers. During the week, the members of Cheer Re-Man are "quintessential" Japanese salarymen, said Reuters, squeezing onto "crowded trains" to work behind a desk – but come the weekend, they transform into something quite different.

