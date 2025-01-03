What went wrong at Nissan?

Makoto Uchida, CEO of Nissan Motor Co., and Toshihiro Mibe, CEO of Honda Motor Co., discuss their historic merger at a news conference
Makoto Uchida, CEO of Nissan Motor Co., and Toshihiro Mibe, CEO of Honda Motor Co., discuss their historic merger at a news conference
Joel Mathis, The Week US
The Japanese car industry was once ascendant. Now it appears ready to consolidate in the face of challenges from Chinese EV makers like BYD: Nissan and Honda are in talks for a possible merger.

The two companies are looking to "combine resources in order to remain competitive" in the face of China's powerhouse auto industry, said CNN. But the need is particularly acute for Nissan, which saw its strategic alliance with French automaker Renault "collapse" in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. That left Nissan in "desperate need of a larger merger partner." How much trouble is Nissan facing? Profits for the six-month period ending in September "plunged" 94%, said CNN. Some observers suspect that left alone, Nissan "could face bankruptcy as soon as 2026."

