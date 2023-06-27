Remains of missing actor Julian Sands found on Southern California's Mount Baldy

The remains of British actor Julian Sands have been found on Mount Baldy in Southern California, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Tuesday.

The 65-year-old Los Angeles resident was reported missing on Jan. 13, after he failed to return home from a hike. It was a wet winter in the region, and heavy rain and snow on Mount Baldy hindered multiple search and rescue efforts. Sands' body was discovered on Saturday by hikers, officials said, and the manner of death is under investigation.

Sands had prominent roles on television and the big screen, appearing in "A Room with a View," "Leaving Las Vegas," "Ocean's Thirteen," and "24." His manager, Sarah Jackson, told the Los Angeles Times he "chose interesting projects that mattered to him and was adored by everyone who worked with him. He was a passionate climber, and we draw [consolation] from knowing that he passed in a place he loved, doing what he loved." The actor is survived by his wife, journalist Evgenia Citkowitz; son Henry; daughters Natalya and Imogen; and four brothers.