Hurricane Fiona batters Bermuda and heads toward eastern Canada

byHarold Maass
1:44 PM
Hurricane Fiona.

SEBASTIEN VUAGNAT/AFP via Getty Images

Hurricane Fiona lashed Bermuda with strong winds early Friday, as the Category 4 storm's center passed just to the west of the British island territory and headed north-northeast in the Atlantic with top sustained winds of 130 miles per hour, Axios reports.

The storm is expected to approach the Canadian province of Nova Scotia later in the day. The Canadian Hurricane Center issued warnings for "what looks to be a historic storm for eastern Canada."

"It's going to hit us in the face," said Halifax, Nova Scotia Mayor Mike Savage.

Fiona devastated Puerto Rico earlier this week. On Thursday, President Biden promised that the federal government would help the U.S. Caribbean territory recover. "We're not going to walk away," he said.

