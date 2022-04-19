Oath Keepers texted about protecting GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson during Capitol riot

During the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, members of the Oath Keepers exchanged text messages about protecting Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) and the "critical data" he had with him, court documents filed on Monday state.

The Oath Keepers is a far-right extremist group, and its founder, Stewart Rhodes, and 10 other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The court documents say that amid the attack, one person wrote in the Oath Keepers group message, "Dr. Ronnie Jackson — on the move. Needs protection. If anyone inside cover him. He has critical data to protect." Rhodes responded, "Give him my cell." The text messages do not go into detail about the alleged "critical data" the Oath Keepers wanted protected.

Jackson, who served as physician to the president under Barack Obama and Donald Trump, has denied being in contact with the Oath Keepers. In a statement, his spokesperson told CNN that "like many public figures, Rep. Jackson is frequently talked about by people he does not know. He does not know nor has he ever spoken to the people in question. In fact, he stayed behind with Capitol Police to help defend the House floor and was one of the last members to be evacuated."