5 moonstruck cartoons about the Artemis II lunar flyby

Artists take on unwelcome visitors, the dark side of the Moon, and more

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Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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