Political cartoons for April 13

Monday’s political cartoons include changing distractions, changing landscapes, and more

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published

A woman sits on her couch watching TV. She&amp;rsquo;s joined by a little girl with a doll, a dog, and her husband in the background. Melania Trump is on television reading a statement next to a sign that says, &amp;ldquo;Buy My Book.&amp;rdquo; The woman watching says, &amp;ldquo;The war to distract us from the Epstein is going so badly, now they&amp;rsquo;re using Epstein to try to distract us from the war.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This three-panel cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The American Landscape.&amp;rdquo; Each panel shows images in silhouette. From top they are buttes, then mountains, then data centers in the bottom image.

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is called &amp;ldquo;Thanks NASA We Needed That&amp;rdquo; and depicts the Artemis II craft safely splashing down in the ocean, attached to three parachutes.

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man dressed like an Iranian ayatollah is in a car at the window of a fast-food restaurant named &amp;ldquo;Taco Smell.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump is in the window and asks the ayatollah, &amp;ldquo;Do you want ketchup on your tacos?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Melania Trump is behind a podium giving a televised speech. She says, &amp;ldquo;I never had anything to do with that pedophile creep&amp;hellip;my husband.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Two men are outside the Oval Office next to a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;It has been 0 days since last tweeting about war crimes.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump, looking angry, is seen in the office tapping on a phone. One of the men says, &amp;ldquo;His record is one.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon puts the viewer in the sky above a long line of cars stuck in traffic. One car has broken from the pack and taken an exit. A voice says, &amp;ldquo;Looks like Trump found an off ramp.&amp;rdquo; Someone responds, &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s Melania.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Eric Swalwell stands at a podium in an empty auditorium. He has no pants on and a man is running away after having dropped a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Swalwell for Governor.&amp;rdquo; Swalwell says, &amp;ldquo;I am suspending my campaign.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary Varvel / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon depicts a large oil tanker named &amp;ldquo;Global Hostage&amp;rdquo; about to pass through a toll at the Strait of Hormuz. One side is an &amp;ldquo;EZ Pass&amp;rdquo; for &amp;ldquo;Axis of Evil Only.&amp;rdquo; The tanker is headed toward the side that is &amp;ldquo;Bitcoin Only&amp;rdquo; and looks like it&amp;rsquo;s too big to make it through.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

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