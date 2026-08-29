Political cartoons for August 29

Today’s political cartoons include Bill Gates' AI warning, the end of summer approaching, and a startled Canadian moose

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Published

Bill Gates stands next to a large, robot cat that is labeled &quot;AI: Kitty the Cute&quot;. Th robot is being encouraged by a creepy guy with a top hat, and cape with the words &quot;Big Tech&quot; on it. Bill Gates holds a sign that reads &quot;Warning!! Brings mass unemployment and bioterrorism.&quot;

(Image credit: Paresh Nath / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A group of happy, excited people has just finished riding a roller coaster that spells out &quot;Summer&quot; as it twists and turns. They yell, &quot;Woo-hoo! Again!&quot; The man controlling the ride says, &quot;Sorry...you only get one ride a year.&quot;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

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