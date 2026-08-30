Political cartoons for August 30

Sunday’s political cartoons include a new vaccine, scary running mates, and the rename game

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Published

This cartoon is titled &quot;One day...&quot; It depicts a hand holding a vial of medicine that is named &quot;Anti-vax stupidity vaccine. Unlimited dose vial.&quot;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

A group of two frightening-looking thugs labeled &amp;quot;Economy&amp;quot; and &amp;quot;War&amp;quot; are joined by the Grim Reaper labeled &amp;quot;Disease&amp;quot;. The three speak to a frightened elephant who holds a &amp;quot;Midterm Elections&amp;quot; sign and say, &amp;quot;Hi..We&#039;re your running mates.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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