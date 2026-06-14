Political cartoons for June 14

Sunday’s political cartoons include sleepy time, no guardrails, and more

By
published

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Strait of Hormuzzzzzzzzzzz&amp;rdquo;. It depicts Donald Trump sleeping in the middle of a war zone as missiles fly past, explosions rock oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, and fighter jets roar by. A woman in the background speaks at a podium and says into a microphone, &amp;ldquo;Isn&amp;rsquo;t he great? He can sleep through anything!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

An out-of-control truck labeled &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; careens down a road toward a hairpin corner. Two male workers are there. One jumps off the cliff and the other, who holds a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;SLOW&amp;rdquo;, says &amp;ldquo;We should put in some guardrails?! Hello?

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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