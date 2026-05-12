Political cartoons for May 12

Tuesday’s political cartoons include Jim Crow, Skynet, and more

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An elephant holds a giant, mean-looking buzzard on his hand, like a falconer. The crow is labeled &amp;ldquo;Gerrymandering&amp;rdquo; and is eating from a pile of guts labeled &amp;ldquo;Voting Rights Act.&amp;rdquo; The elephant says to a dark-skinned man, &amp;ldquo;Jim Crow? No, we haven&amp;rsquo;t used crows in years!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place at a college graduation. The male speaker on the stage says, &amp;ldquo;So, graduates remember, the sky&amp;rsquo;s the limit!&amp;rdquo; In the next panel, a robot labeled &amp;ldquo;A.I. job takeover&amp;rdquo; taps the speaker on the back. The speaker says, &amp;ldquo;Oh, wait, I misread that. Skynet&amp;rsquo;s the limit.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts an elderly woman and man standing with ballots in their hands next to a garbage can. A sign on the garbage can reads, &amp;ldquo;Trump Approved.&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;I miss the old mail-in ballot drop boxes.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a man sitting at a desk with a male doctor in a lab coat. The doctor says, &amp;ldquo;Fatigue, constant headaches, nausea. After reviewing your symptoms and running some tests, there&amp;rsquo;s no doubt about what you have&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; The patient asks, &amp;ldquo;Hantavirus?&amp;rdquo; The doctor responds, &amp;ldquo;No. Trump as president.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Political cartoon

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Two bored-looking men are on a boat, staring at the sea. One says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;ve been stuck on this ship for weeks with this Strait of Hormuz blockage! Sigh. Can it get any worse?&amp;rdquo; The other man responds, &amp;ldquo;Sir, we have a hantavirus outbreak on board.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts the outside of the FBI building. The official-looking sign above the front door reads, &amp;ldquo;Federal Bureau of Intoxication.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a man wearing a Chinese Communist uniform. He&amp;rsquo;s using chopsticks to eat a small man with a Tibet flag.

(Image credit: Arend van Dam / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, an elephant with a bloody butcher&amp;rsquo;s apron whistles as he sharpens his knife. He is next to a sign labeled &amp;ldquo;Congressional Districts&amp;rdquo; that pictures a scared-looking donkey that has dotted lines on his body to mark where he&amp;rsquo;ll be cut up.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Odyssey.&amp;rdquo; An elephant in a GOP helmet is drawn like the main character from the Odyssey, against a stark background. The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Big government, protectionism, trade wars, massive spending, political retribution, alienating our allies, tariffs, record debt, and now, $1 billion for a ballroom? Can we ever get back home?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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