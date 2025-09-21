September 21 editorial cartoons

Sunday's political cartoons include muzzled speech, blaming Biden, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts an eagle labeled &amp;ldquo;1st Amendment.&quot; The fierce-looking bird has been muzzled with a leather mask buckled around its head labeled &amp;ldquo;TRUMP.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two elephants, viewed from behind, walking to the U.S. Capitol building. The one on the left says, &amp;ldquo;Remember to blame Biden when everything goes to hell.&amp;rdquo; The elephant on the right responds, &amp;ldquo;Curse that scheming, clever senile old buffoon!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump as a grossly overweight figure with a crown on his head and a toy gun in his hand. He yells &amp;ldquo;Nobody ridicules the king!&amp;rdquo; at a jester laying on the ground next to him labeled &amp;ldquo;Jimmy Kimmel.&amp;rdquo; Mickey Mouse runs away from the scene.

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸