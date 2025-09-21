September 21 editorial cartoons
Sunday's political cartoons include muzzled speech, blaming Biden, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Is free speech under threat in Britain?
The Explainer The Trump administration thinks that free speech is in retreat in Britain. What do we mean by freedom of speech, and is it in danger?
-
Crossword: September 21, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
-
Codeword: September 21, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
-
5 brilliantly barbed cartoons about free speech
Cartoons Artists take on who gets to speak, the definition of hate speech, and more
-
September 19 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include a new lesson from Mickey Mouse, politics strangling science, and a warning about political anger