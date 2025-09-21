5 brilliantly barbed cartoons about free speech

Artists take on who gets to speak, the definition of hate speech, and more

This is a two panel-editorial cartoon that depicts Donald Trump speaking to a woman in a USA T-shirt. The left panel is titled &amp;ldquo;Free Speech&amp;rdquo; and Trump says, &amp;ldquo;What I say.&amp;rdquo; The right panel is titled &quot;Hate Speech.&quot; In this panel, Trump covers the woman&amp;rsquo;s mouth and says, &amp;ldquo;What you say.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Attorney General Pam Bondi at a podium speaking to one reporter. She says, &amp;ldquo;The DOJ will be targeting hate speech!&amp;rdquo; The reporter says, &amp;ldquo;Define hate speech.&amp;rdquo; Bond responds, &amp;ldquo;Speech that we hate!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This Donald Trump cartoon is six panels and features Trump in each frame tapping out a message to Attorney General Pam Bondi on his phone. The message in the first four panels reads, &amp;ldquo;The radical left are trying to divide us with hate speech! Radical hate speech must be stopped and I want it stopped now! And by hate speech, you know what I mean.&amp;rdquo; Trump is silent in the fifth panel. In the sixth, he writes &amp;ldquo;And mention of the Epstein files. Thank you for your attention to this matter!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &quot;What Voltaire Did NOT Say.&quot; It depicts Voltaire with a long white wig and a book. He says, &quot;I disapprove of what you say, but will defend to your death your right to say it!&quot;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a confused-looking Pam Bondi sitting at a desk. She reads a book titled, &amp;ldquo;The Constitution for Dummies: A Reference for Trumpies.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

