September 19 editorial cartoons

Friday's political cartoons include a new lesson from Mickey Mouse, politics strangling science, and a warning about political anger

By
published

This cartoon depicts Mickey Mouse surrounded by other Disney characters. Mickey Mouse wears a shirt that reads &amp;ldquo;Vaccines are murder&amp;rdquo; and says &amp;ldquo;Hey, kids! Today your ol&#039; pal Mickey&amp;rsquo;s gonna teach you how to lick a boot!&amp;rdquo; Snow White has an apron that reads &amp;ldquo;Proud Trad Wife.&amp;rdquo; Stitch holds a smoking handgun. Winnie the Pooh eats oil from a pot. Daffy Duck wears a MAGA hat. Goofy wears a Qanon shirt. Tinkerbell flies with a &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rdquo; flag and Jiminy Cricket&amp;rsquo;s umbrella says &amp;ldquo;Only two genders.&amp;rdquo; One of the seven dwarves wears a Joe Rogan Experience T-shirt.

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon depicts the caduceus symbol for medicine with two snakes coiled together. However, these snakes are labeled Politics and Science and the Politics snake eats the science snake. A cracked vial of medicine labeled &amp;ldquo;CDC Vaccine Panel&amp;rdquo; is nearby on its site, leaking a liquid.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The political cartoon depicts a man and a woman outside a house where they are about to arrive at a dinner party. The woman carries a pot and the man a bottle of wine. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t say anything controversial. Just talk about killing homeless people.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Reverse Course&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; It depicts a large rock in the ocean. Only the tip-top of the rock is above the water. That part is labeled &amp;ldquo;Goodwill.&amp;rdquo; The much larger part of the rock is below the water and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Anger.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a four panel political cartoon that depicts a farmer signing to himself as he carries soybeans to plan, drives a tractor, and looks at his crops. He sings, &amp;ldquo;Beans, beans, the musical fruit, the more you plant, the more you produce, the more you produce, the more you can sell, unless the market has gone to hell.&amp;rdquo; The final frame shows the farmer in a barren field and he holds a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;No sales to China.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This is a two panel-editorial cartoon that depicts Donald Trump speaking to a woman in a USA T-shirt. The left panel is titled &amp;ldquo;Free Speech&amp;rdquo; and Trump says, &amp;ldquo;What I say.&amp;rdquo; The right panel is titled &quot;Hate Speech.&quot; In this panel, Trump covers the woman&amp;rsquo;s mouth and says, &amp;ldquo;What you say.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a concerned man watching television. The headline on the screen is, &amp;ldquo;News: Today&amp;rsquo;s Shootings.&amp;rdquo; The man thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;There&amp;rsquo;s too much gun violence. To protect myself, I&amp;rsquo;m going to buy a gun.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This Donald Trump cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The President sues one of his ties for promoting the &amp;lsquo;Democrat&amp;rsquo; agenda.&amp;rdquo; Trump wears a red tie and has taken off his blue tie.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a four panel political cartoon drawn in a wacky style that is titled &amp;ldquo;Comedians canceled before Jimmy Kimmel.&amp;rdquo; The first frame shows a smiling man in the guillotine and he says, &amp;ldquo;How about that Napoleon? Waterlooser&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; Napoleon peeks at the man. The next panel shows a blindfolded man about to be executed by a firing squad. Hitler peeks at him over the wall as the man says, &amp;ldquo;Hitler is so ugly his mama had to tie a wiener schnitzel around his next so the dog would play with him. I did Nazi this coming&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; The third panel depicts Vladimir Putin throwing a man off a roof. As he falls, the man says, &amp;ldquo;Why hasn&amp;rsquo;t Putin invaded Poland yet? Because he&amp;rsquo;s Stalin!&amp;rdquo; In the final panel, the man has had his arms and legs cut off but he still says to Kim Jong Un, &amp;ldquo;Kim Jong Un is so fat&amp;hellip; when he sits around the re-education camps&amp;hellip; he sits around the re-education camps.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts Attorney General Pam Bondi at a podium speaking to one reporter. She says, &amp;ldquo;The DOJ will be targeting hate speech!&amp;rdquo; The reporter says, &amp;ldquo;Define hate speech.&amp;rdquo; Bond responds, &amp;ldquo;Speech that we hate!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

