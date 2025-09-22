September 22 editorial cartoons
Monday’s political cartoons include the late-night comedians purge, Disney under fire, Donald Trump's dinner, and leeches instead of vaccines
September 21 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include muzzled speech, blaming Joe Biden, and more
5 brilliantly barbed cartoons about free speech
Cartoons Artists take on who gets to speak, the definition of hate speech, and more
September 20 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include Senate confirmations, and mocking the powerful
September 19 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include a new lesson from Mickey Mouse, politics strangling science, and a warning about political anger
September 18 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include a man who would be king, an inconsistent court, and social media in the trash
September 17 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include a diet of outrage, toxic rhetoric, and tank treads on states' rights
September 16 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include bad news for inflation, Brian Kilmeade's solution, and Kash Patel's dinner order
September 15 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include publisher advice for Kamala Harris, the radicalization pipeline, and flu season guidelines