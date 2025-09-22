September 22 editorial cartoons

Monday’s political cartoons include the late-night comedians purge, Disney under fire, Donald Trump's dinner, and leeches instead of vaccines

By
published

This political cartoon depicts two spears that have both impaled court jesters&amp;rsquo; hats. The words on the image read, &amp;ldquo;Then they came for the late night comedians&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;And maybe people will get that it&amp;rsquo;s no joke.&amp;rdquo; The cartoonist has added a note that reads, &amp;ldquo;Apologies to Martin Niemoller&amp;rdquo; in reference to the man described by the United States Holocaust Museum as the &amp;ldquo;prominent Lutheran pastor in Germany &amp;hellip; perhaps best remembered for his postwar statement, which begins &amp;lsquo;First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out&amp;hellip;&amp;rsquo;

(Image credit: Ratt / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a man reading a book in bed next to a woman who watches television. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Who cares if the government cancels TV shows? We can still read an approved book.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Mickey Mouse splattered with tomatoes as he runs away from an oncoming cloud of tomatoes, aluminum cans, and rocks that have been thrown at him.

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in a bedroom where a man watches television and his wife tries to sleep. There&amp;rsquo;s a small dog sleeping on the bed. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I can&amp;rsquo;t do it.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Do what?&amp;rdquo; the wife asks. &amp;ldquo;Turn on the news&amp;rdquo; the man responds.

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a scary-looking octopus labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump Admin.&amp;rdquo; It has its tentacles wrapped around televisions with the logos of ABC, CBS, and NBC. It&amp;rsquo;s eyeing a television with the Warner Brothers logo next.

(Image credit: Alexandra Bowman / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Jimmy Kibble&amp;rdquo; and it depicts Donald Trump as an angry-looking bulldog about to eat from a bowl that includes Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel among the bits of dogfood. A bag nearby reads, &amp;ldquo;Dictator Feed: Contains unflattering comedy bits and opinion pieces.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon takes place in a doctor&amp;rsquo;s office where Uncle Sam sits on a table. The doctor wears a &amp;ldquo;MAHA&amp;rdquo; apron and looks like he&amp;rsquo;s from the 1800s. The doctor holds a leech and says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ve studied your stool, checked your bile and humours, and now I&amp;rsquo;ll apply leeches to bleed you!&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam responds, &amp;ldquo;B-B-But I just came in for a Covid shot!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This Donald Trump cartoon depicts Trump behind a garish desk as if he&amp;rsquo;s hosting his own nighttime talk show called Donald Trump Live. The guest in the chair next to him is labeled &quot;FEAR&quot;. It is a hunchbacked monster with sharp teeth and a bald head holding a club with a spike through it and wearing a Communist-style uniform. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;My next guest needs no introduction.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a Clay Jones cartoon drawn in a wildly comic style. It&amp;rsquo;s called &amp;ldquo;DAS BOOT&amp;rdquo; and depicts Donald Trump kicking a WWII veteran in a wheelchair off the side of a cliff. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Anti-fascist terrorist.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon takes place in what is presumably a secret United States central command or NORAD room where members of the military monitor a giant display screen that shows the United States and smaller screens. A man in a suit says, &amp;ldquo;Have we neutralized threats from Russia, China, North Korea or Iran?&amp;rdquo; A military man in uniform and headset responds, &amp;ldquo;No sir, but we got rid of Jimmy Kimmel.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸