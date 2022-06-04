Kevin Spacey's latest criminal allegations

Nearly five years after first being accused of sexual misconduct, disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is facing new charges as he attempts an acting comeback. Here's what you need to know: What are the new charges against Kevin Spacey? Britain's Crown Prosecution Service announced on May 26 it authorized criminal charges against Spacey: four counts of sexual assault against three men, as well as one charge of "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent." Skip advert The authorized charges came after a Metropolitan Police investigation. Two of the charges stem from incidents that allegedly took place in London in March 2005, while two more stem from incidents in August 2008 in London and another stems from an April 2013 incident in Gloucestershire. Officials didn't detail the allegations, but Spacey was the artistic director for the Old Vic Theatre in London during this time. In 2017, the theater said it received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior by the actor, including "sexually inappropriate" touching, and three people told the theater they contacted police, BBC News reports. Will Spacey be extradited? British authorities plan to seek Spacey's extradition should he not appear in court, according to Variety. But in a May 31 statement to Good Morning America, the actor said he would "voluntarily appear" in court in the U.K. to "defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence." Though it was initially reported that Spacey had already been charged, authorities clarified the charges had only been authorized, and he will "be formally charged at a later date." Spacey "cannot be formally charged unless he enters England or Wales," The New York Times notes. Has Spacey been charged before? Yes, this isn't Spacey's first time facing criminal charges since the sexual misconduct allegations emerged in 2017.

In May 2021, though, Spacey was hired for his first film since the allegations: an Italian movie called The Man Who Drew God, which centers around a man wrongfully accused of sexual abuse. Spacey will also star in the upcoming thriller Peter Five Eight, and in May 2022, he was cast in 1242 – Gateway To The West, in which he will play Genghis Khan's grandson in his "biggest feature" since the allegations, Deadline said. Thus far, though, Spacey hasn't booked a role in any major American studio projects, and when the trailer for Peter Five Eight was released, Paste wrote that the low-budget production looked "laughably amateurish." A full-on comeback that sees Spacey starring in Hollywood studio films again seems highly unlikely, especially while his criminal and civil cases are ongoing. Time's Up U.K. chair Dame Heather Rabbatts told Variety in 2021 that those seeking "rehabilitation and redemption" must demonstrate they "understand that your behavior was not one that is acceptable." In Spacey's case, though, one of his anonymous accusers argued to Variety, "That hasn't existed at all. Instead, what we've had is bloody creepy Christmas messages every year."