Biden to discuss Russian invasion in Friday call with China's Xi Jinping

President Biden on Friday will speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, the White House announced Thursday morning.

The leaders "will discuss managing the competition between our two countries as well as Russia's war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern," the White House said.

Biden to talk with Xi tomorrow pic.twitter.com/f4YAoU0XQT — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 17, 2022

Still-aligned Russia and China have "maintained economic ties" even as much of the rest of the world has slammed Moscow with sanctions, Politico writes. Some U.S. officials believe Xi is one of few with the power to influence or sway Putin.

The U.S. warned China that any effort to support Russia in the wake of its attack would have implications on Beijing's relationship with Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.

American officials have also alleged Russia did in fact ask China for equipment and supplies, though both countries deny such a claim, per Politico.