CNN's Chris Cuomo addresses Andrew Cuomo scandal in 1st show since brother's resignation

Chris Cuomo returned from vacation Monday night, hosting his CNN show for the first time since his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), announced his resignation after the state attorney general accused him of sexually harassing 11 women. Chris Cuomo said he's not "an adviser" to the outgoing governor, defended his CNN-enforced non-coverage of the scandal, and said that behind the scenes he urged Andrew Cuomo to resign, something he "never imagined ever having to do."

"I can't be objective when it comes to my family, so I never reported on the scandal," Cuomo said at the end of the show, which was mostly focused on Afghanistan. "And when it happened, I tried to be there for my brother. I'm not an adviser. I'm a brother. I wasn't in control of anything. I was there to listen and offer my take. And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent: Own what you did. Tell people what you'll do to be better. Be contrite. And finally, accept that it doesn't matter what you intended. What matters is how your actions and words were perceived."

"I never misled anyone about the information I was delivering or not delivering on this program," Chris Cuomo added. "I never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward. I never made calls to the press about my brother's situation. I never influenced or attempted to control CNN's coverage of my family." He said he hopes "some higher good will be served in all of this" hurt and pain, and "I've told you it's never easy being in this business and coming from a political family, especially now. The situation is unlike anything I could have imagined."