Most major utilities in analysis reduced emissions rates in 2020 with all lowering use of coal

A new analysis of Edison Electric Institute Data conducted by Morning Consult found that most of the major utility companies that reported their data reduced their emissions between 2019 and 2020.

Only two of the eight utilities in the review registered an uptick, including Duke Energy, which Morning Consult notes was actually the only utility to specifically mention its need to address risks from climate change in its 2019 qualitative report to EEI. Duke increased its carbon intensity by 13 percent, and it now has the highest average emissions of the companies analyzed.

All companies, however, cut back on coal as part of their resource mix, with natural gas and nuclear power remaining the dominant energy sources. Read more at Morning Consult.