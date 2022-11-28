The planet is getting warmer. Scientists say governments aren't doing enough to reduce fossil fuel emissions to keep temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius in coming decades. As that reality sinks in, experts are starting to consider geoengineering, which The Daily Beast's science writer Tony Ho Tran calls "one of the most controversial and consequential climate change-fighting tactics yet." Here's everything you need to know about geoengineering:

What is geoengineering?

The term refers to using man-made technologies "to artificially modify the Earth's climate," explains The Daily Beast's Ho Tran. The concept might sound "futuristic," writes Robert Litan for Foreign Affairs, but it was first floated in 1965 when scientific advisers to then-President Lyndon Johnson "suggested that some kind of tinkering with the planet's mechanics might be necessary" to offset the "deleterious" climactic changes that could be caused by carbon emissions.

In the years since, researchers have developed a range of geoengineering projects to try to reverse or limit the damage humans have done to the Earth's climate. For example, direct air capture aims to suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere using technology. Iron fertilization seeks to seed the ocean to stimulate the growth of carbon-absorbing phytoplankton. Other projects would influence the weather directly.

Why are we talking about it now?

Geoengineering is being taken more seriously "as the pace and destructiveness of extreme weather events seem to be quickening beyond even some of the most pessimistic forecasts," says Litan. For example, the White House announced it is investigating a technique that "essentially involves spraying fine aerosols into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight away from the Earth," explains Ho Tran. That might sound "a bit bonkers," he writes, but the world has seen "inadvertent solar radiation management" before: When the Tambora volcano in Indonesia erupted in 1816, temperatures dropped by as much as 3 degrees Celsius in Europe and North America that summer due to the huge amounts of sunlight-blocking debris the volcano spewed into the atmosphere.