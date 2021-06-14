CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour announces she's been diagnosed with ovarian cancer

Christiane Amanpour, chief international anchor for CNN, shared with viewers Monday that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Amanpour while returning to CNN said that the last few weeks have been "a bit of a roller coaster for me," as "like millions of women around the world," she received an ovarian cancer diagnosis. She explained that she has had "successful major surgery" to remove it and will now be undergoing "several months" of chemotherapy.

"I'm telling you this in the interest of transparency, but in truth, really mostly as a shoutout to early diagnosis, to urge women to educate themselves on this disease, to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can, to always listen to your bodies, and of course, to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished."

Amanpour quickly received an outpouring of support including from her colleagues at CNN, with White House rorrespondent Kaitlan Collins tweeting that she's "always in awe" of Amanpour, "but especially today." CNN global affairs analyst Bianna Golodryga also praised Amanpour as "not only one of the best journalists in the business" but "also one of the toughest," and CNN President Jeff Zucker wished her a "full and speedy" recovery.

"I want to applaud Christiane Amanpour for her candor, bravery and always working towards the greater good," Zucker said, per CNN. "As a cancer survivor, I too encourage people to listen to their bodies and get all early cancer screenings available to them."