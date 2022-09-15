CNN announces 'reimagined' morning show headlined by Don Lemon

CNN's morning programming is getting a makeover.

The network has announced a "reimagined" morning news show that will be anchored by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins. Lemon will headline it, ending his current 10 p.m. program, Don Lemon Tonight.

"The last eight years have been an incredible ride," Lemon said of the news. "I've had the opportunity to work with one of the best show teams in the business, but it's time to shake things up."

The network in its announcement noted how this was new CEO Chris Licht's "first major programming move" since taking the reins earlier this year. But Licht's tenure has already seen some major changes, most notably the canceling of chief media correspondent Brian Stelter's show Reliable Sources. CNN White House correspondent John Harwood also recently departed the network despite his contract not yet being over. Analysts have questioned whether these moves were part of an effort by Licht to make CNN appear more politically neutral.

John Berman and Brianna Keilar currently serve as anchors of CNN's morning show New Day. CNN said they'll continue to do so until the new morning show premieres, at which point Keilar and Berman will get "new roles" at the network. Harlow currently anchors CNN Newsroom from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m, while Collins serves as White House correspondent. Both Harlow and Collins have been named co-anchors of the new morning show, and Collins will also be its chief correspondent.

"There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy, and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program," Licht said.

The new show is set to debut "with a fresh name, format and set" later this year.