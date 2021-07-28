Democratic congressman makes 6 Fergie puns in 1 minute on House floor

Who says Congress doesn't get creative?

Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) tried something new on the House floor on Wednesday when he gave a Fergie-inspired speech on climate change and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, also known as FERC. Casten's speech — he did not, unfortunately or fortunately depending on your perspective on such things, actually sing — drew from Fergie's most famous tune, "Fergalicious," and he peppered in about a half dozen puns, most notably "FERCalicious," in just about one minute.

While it may come across as cringeworthy to some viewers, Casten certainly doesn't seem to be running away from his performance, seeing as he enthusiastically posted a clip of it to his Twitter accounter. Watch below.