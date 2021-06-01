U.S. daily average of COVID-19 cases dips below 20,000 for 1st time since March 2020

In another significant pandemic milestone, the United States' daily average of new COVID-19 cases has declined to a level not seen since March of 2020.

The U.S.' seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases as of Monday declined to 17,248, CNN reports, citing Johns Hopkins University data. This, CNN noted, was the first time the United States' seven-day average of new coronavirus cases was below 20,000 since last March.

It was a "stunning milestone," CNN wrote, while at the same time pointing out that it's possible the number was a bit "lower than reality" since some cases from the long Memorial Day weekend may not have been reported yet. Centers for Disease Control data recently confirmed that half of American adults have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and President Biden is aiming for 70 percent of U.S. adults to have received at least one dose by the Fourth of July.

These new numbers come as New York City, which was once the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, on Monday recorded no new coronavirus deaths and saw its positivity rate decline to the lowest level on record since the pandemic began, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced. "This is a testament to the power of vaccination," de Blasio said.