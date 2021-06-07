Majority of Americans not planning to get vaccinated are 'unlikely to reconsider,' poll finds

A majority of those Americans who haven't yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they aren't likely to change their minds, a new poll has found.

In a Gallup poll released Monday, 24 percent of U.S adults said they don't plan to be vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 60 percent who said they have already been fully vaccinated, four percent who have been partially vaccinated, and 12 percent who plan to be vaccinated. Of the adults who don't plan to be vaccinated, though, 78 percent said they are "unlikely to reconsider their plans," according to Gallup. This includes 51 percent who said they aren't "at all" likely to reconsider.

"That leaves one in five vaccine-reluctant adults open to reconsidering, with two percent saying they are very likely and 19 percent saying they are somewhat likely to change their mind and get vaccinated — equivalent to 5 percent of all U.S. adults," Gallup reports.

This poll comes less than a month ahead of the July 4 deadline that President Biden has set as a goal to get 70 percent of Americans vaccinated with at least one shot. But The Washington Post reported on Sunday that the U.S. is now averaging fewer than one million shots per day, down from 3.4 million a day in April, a pace that's "threatening" Biden's goal. But Gallup wrote that based on its poll, the goal may still be "within reach if half of the 12 percent planning to get vaccinated follow through, even if none of those not planning to get vaccinated change their mind." Gallup also wrote, though, that its data suggests "the ceiling on vaccination could be about 80 percent of U.S. adults."

Gallup's poll was conducted online by surveying a random sample of 3,572 adults from May 18-23. The margin of error is three percentage points. Read more at Gallup.