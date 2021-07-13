France sees surge in vaccine appointments after Macron's health pass mandate

France is seeing a record number of people sign up for COVID-19 vaccines after French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement about health passes being required in certain settings.

About 1.3 million people signed up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments in less than a day following a Monday address from Macron, setting a new daily record, The Associated Press reports.

Record numbers of French citizens rush to book vaccine appointments after Presdent Macron announces new #covid19 rules that require “health pass” for access to restaurants, cinemas, trains, etc. *This is how it’s supposed to work.*https://t.co/5zdmwS0eQ6 (h/t @nicolasberrod) pic.twitter.com/LUoDtXZ9No — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) July 13, 2021

The surge in appointments came after Macron ordered all health care workers in France to get vaccinated by Sept. 15, while also announcing that COVID-19 health passes would be required to go to a restaurant, shopping mall, or theater, as well as to go on a train or plane, according to The Associated Press. Getting a health pass requires showing proof of being fully vaccinated, of recovering from COVID-19 recently, or of testing negative.

"Vaccination is not obligatory straight away, but we are going to extend the health pass to its maximum to encourage as many of you as possible to get yourselves vaccinated," Macron said, per France 24.

Most of the new sign-ups were made by people under the age of 35, according to the AP. One 22-year-old law student, Marius Chavenon, told the Associated Press that I don't think vaccination should be compulsory," but "I'm getting vaccinated because I want to have a social life and go on holidays."