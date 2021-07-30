The 'misleading' conclusions being drawn from the CDC's internal Delta variant report

The Washington Post on Friday published an internal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention slide deck highlighting the agency's latest messaging surrounding vaccines and the rapidly-spreading Delta variant. Notably, the CDC appears to suggest that vaccinated individuals infected by the Delta variant can transmit the virus to others just as easily as the unvaccinated.

While the document has succeeded in capturing widespread attention, some scientists and critics have flagged both the deck's framing and the conclusions being drawn from it as "misleading," particularly as they relate to the efficacy of vaccines.

Only in the select instances of breakthrough infection can a vaccinated individual infect an unvaccinated one — but very importantly, the vaccines reduce risk of infection 8-fold (and that of hospitalization and death 25-fold). However, as the Manhattan Institute's Charles Fain Lehman notes, the way in which the CDC's data is being reported makes it appear as though vaccination has no effect on the spread of the Delta variant at all.

As Alan notes, the effect of vaccination on all sorts of risk remains *enormous*. Yet if you read this article, you think it has no effect, because it is either bad or willfully misleading.https://t.co/4YpFgzVSzJ — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) July 30, 2021

I am staying in my lane here, by the way. My lane is that I am a literate adult who checks paraphrases against the sources cited, to see whether those paraphrases match. In this case they did not. — Alan Cole (@AlanMCole) July 30, 2021

In fact, per the CDC's document, vaccines are still 88 percent effective against symptomatic illness. To make it appear as though vaccinated individuals are transmitting the virus "at the same rate" as unvaccinated individuals is "misleading," some argue.

Casual reminder that per that "alarming" CDC document, vaccine effectiveness against all symptomatic illness with Delta is 88%. This was the footnote on p. 3. pic.twitter.com/DMOvrIejPO — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) July 30, 2021

This is why despite a splash of Delta cases in high-vax places like San Francisco, there is an upper limit to them that is quite low - even if you include asymptomatics. You can't transmit a virus if you aren't infected by it! — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) July 30, 2021

transmitting once you're infected?! To make it sound as it vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are transmitting as the same rate is MISLEADING. Saying vaccinated individuals are superspreaders is MISLEADING. And news outlets have taken this and ran with it to make it come off — Chise 🧬🧫🦠💉 (@sailorrooscout) July 30, 2021

infection faster. In addition, vaccines prevent symptomatic illness caused by Delta and we know those who have an asymptomatic infection do indeed transmit less due to lower viral loads. To hammer this point home take this study for example. Where low Ct values (high viral loads) pic.twitter.com/TzgMiC7pza — Chise 🧬🧫🦠💉 (@sailorrooscout) July 30, 2021

Said former FDA Commissioner Scott Gotlieb to CNBC's Squawk Box, "I don't think this really changes the truth. What this changes is CDC's willingness to acknowledge that truth. The vaccines still work very well." He added that while a vaccinated individual can still transmit the disease and should, in certain instances, take precautions to prevent infection, the solution is one of "giving guidance to people on how to selectly reduce their risk."