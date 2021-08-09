Canada opens border to fully vaccinated Americans

Canada on Monday is lifting its ban on Americans crossing its border for nonessential travel, for the first time since March 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. is not reciprocating yet, keeping its northern and southern borders closed at least until Aug. 21. Americans who want to travel to Canada will have to be fully vaccinated, test negative for COVID-19 within three days of travel, and fill out a detailed application online. The Canada Border Services Agency did not estimate how many U.S. residents it expects to cross the border, but it suggested travelers might face long lines. "CBSA will not compromise the health and safety of Canadians for the sake of border wait times," said agency spokeswoman Rebecca Purdy.