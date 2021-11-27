When will Omicron hit the U.S.? Fauci says it might be here already

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on Weekend TODAY this morning to discuss the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

When asked if the new strain might already be in the U.S., Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "I would not be surprised if it is. We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and you're already having travel-related cases that they've noted in Israel and Belgium and other places … it almost invariably is ultimately going to go essentially all over."

This new strain, which emerged in southern Africa and has already led to extensive travel bans, has been labeled a "variant of concern" by the CDC, meaning that it is highly infectious or transmissible or that it is particularly resistant to vaccines and other treatments.

By naming the variant "Omicron," the CDC skipped the Greek letters Nu and Xi. This is presumably because "Nu variant" and "new variant" are homophones and Xi (pronounced "ksi") is difficult to say.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has already declared a state of emergency in New York following a winter spike in COVID cases and the prospect of new Omicron infections, the Washington Post reports.

The emergency allows the state's Health Department to place limits on nonessential and non-urgent care until at least Jan. 15.