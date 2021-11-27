Conservatives cry hypocrisy after Biden bans travel from 8 African countries

Conservatives are accusing President Joe Biden of hypocrisy after he announced travel restrictions against 8 African countries.

Conservatives have been quick to argue that, during the 2020 campaign, President Biden accused former President Trump of racism and xenophobia for enacting similar travel bans.

This was Biden on what he called the "African Ban" last year. Now he's imposed one himself. https://t.co/HYLrRaBpWO — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 26, 2021

Remember when Trump temporarily banned travel to and from China and “Trump racist” trended on Twitter for a week? Well now Biden just did the exact same thing in Africa and everyone wants to talk about Seth Rogan. It’s easy to see who’s right if you pay attention. — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) November 27, 2021

Despite the way it is being framed in some outlets, however, the Tweet embedded below does not actually address the COVID-19 pandemic:

Trump further diminished the U.S. in the eyes of the world by expanding his travel ban. This new “African Ban,” is designed to make it harder for black and brown people to immigrate to the United States. It’s a disgrace, and we cannot let him succeed. https://t.co/oePD5eSAWY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 2, 2020

Instead, it was posted in response to a Trump administration policy that would make it more difficult for citizens of Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Eritrea, Myanmar, and Kyrgyzstan to obtain immigrant visas. When asked by reporters what the rationale was for the policy, Department of Homeland Security officials cited concerns about passports and information sharing, not COVID-19.

The Biden campaign's official response to the policy (from which the Tweet is excerpted) did not mention the virus either.

Other Tweets, one posted the same day and two in mid-March, did appear to refer to travel bans implemented in response to the coronavirus, denouncing them as either xenophobic or ineffective.

We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 1, 2020

Stop the xenophobic fear-mongering. Be honest. Take responsibility. Do your job. https://t.co/nQ5aLVrpyb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2020

A wall will not stop the coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it. This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet — and we need a plan to combat it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 13, 2020

Biden staffers told the Washington Post that references to xenophobia referred to Trump's past record and to his use of terms like "China Virus," not to the travel restrictions themselves. By April, the Biden campaign had come out in support of Trump's ban on travel from China.

The new travel ban includes South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi and is intended to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, CNN reported. The restrictions take effect Monday.