Omicron strain has reached UK, Germany, Italy and Czech Republic, more countries announce travel restrictions

The new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, labeled a "variant of concern" by the WHO, has reached the UK, Germany, and the Czech Republic, the New York Post reports.

British Health Minister Sajid Javid said that there are two confirmed cases in the UK. One of the infected individuals lives in Chelmsford. The other lives in Nottingham. Both had recently returned from traveling in southern Africa and both have been instructed to quarantine along with the rest of their households.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded by announcing tighter restrictions on people entering the country and new mask mandates for certain activities, Reuters reports.

German public health officials detected Omicron-mutations in a traveler returning from South Africa to the German state of Hesse. Two additional cases were confirmed in the German state of Bavaria.

Italy's National Health Institute confirmed that a person returning from Mozambique to Milan has tested positive for Omicron.

In Czechia, labs are still working to ascertain whether an individual who tested positive after spending time in Namibia is infected with the Omicron variant.

The U.S., UK, EU, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea and many other nations have announced travel restrictions against southern African countries.