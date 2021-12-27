3 more colleges drop from bowl games as COVID surges

Three more universities said Sunday their football teams were dropping out of bowl games because surges of coronavirus infections had depleted their rosters, NPR reports. What's more, lineups have also been impacted "by injuries and players either opting out of games or transferring to other schools."

The University of Virginia Cavaliers canceled their appearance in Wednesday's Wasabi Fenway Bowl. The University of Miami announced it couldn't play Washington State in Friday's Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. And organizers of the Military Bowl in Annapolis said that game was also canceled after a flurry of coronavirus cases at Boston College left more than 40 players unable to participate. "We just do not have enough players to safely play a game," said Boston College head football coach Jeff Haley.

The recent cancellations are just the latest in a flurry of scheduling fumbles thanks in large part to COVID. The University of Hawaii said Thursday it wouldn't play against the Memphis Tigers in their bowl game scheduled for Friday, while Texas A&M last week opted to sit out the upcoming Gator Bowl "due to a combination of COVID-19 issues within the Texas A&M football program, as well as season-ending injuries," the school said.

"We just don't have enough scholarship players available to field a team," explained Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, per NPR. Rutgers University will replace Texas A&M in the bowl game, competing against Wake Forest University.