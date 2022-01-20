Adele tearfully postpones Las Vegas residency due to 'delivery delays and COVID'

An emotional Adele says she's "so upset" to have to postpone her Las Vegas residency one day before it was scheduled to begin because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Easy On Me" singer took to social media on Thursday to announce her Vegas residency dates are being postponed because "we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," adding, "Half my team are down with COVID."

Adele announced her Las Vegas residency, "Weekends With Adele," in November after the release of her hit new album 30. It was set to begin on Jan. 21 at the Caesars Palace Hotel and run through mid-April, with two shows taking place each weekend. In the video shared Thursday, she cried as she told fans she's tried "absolutely everything" to get the show ready in time for Jan. 21 and that she's "gutted" to be postponing it at the last minute.

"We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time," she said. "I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed, and I'm so sorry to everyone who's traveled."

Adele said the dates would be rescheduled, promising to provide more information soon. "I'm going to finish my show," she said, "and I'm going to get it to where it's supposed to be."

Prior to announcing the Las Vegas residency, Adele told Rolling Stone in November she had no plans to go on a major tour for 30 like she did for her album 25. "It's too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff," she said. "I don't want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don't want to get COVID, either."